Woman injured in Manoa house fire

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Fire fighters battled a blaze that destroyed a Manoa home.

It happened around 11:50 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 27.

When fire crews arrived a two-story single family home was on fire.

The four people who lived in the home were able to get out safely.

Honolulu EMS treated an 86-year-old woman who was seriously injured escaping the house fire. She was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

The fire was extinguished around 12:20 a.m. Saturday.

The American Red Cross is assisting.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The cost of the damage to the home is not available.