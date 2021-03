HONOLULU (KHON2) — A 43 year old woman was treated and transported on Sunday after part of a tree, estimated to be about 60 ft. tall, fell on her, according to the Honolulu Fire Department.

It happened at approximately 3:57 p.m. at the golf course of Mililani Golf Club. HFD says the woman suffered a foot injury.

No further details are available at this time.