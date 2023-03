Police lights on top of the personal vehicle of a Honolulu Police Department officer.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Emergency Medical Services responded to a vehicle crash Sunday afternoon in Mililani around 4 p.m.

EMS reports that a woman in her 40s and a one-year-old male were hit by a vehicle while crossing the street at Anania Dr. and Noholoa Lp.

The patients were treated at the scene and transported in serious condition.

There is no further information on this accident.