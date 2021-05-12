Woman indicted, charged in connection to attempted murder of family member on Schofield Barracks

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Department of the Prosecuting Attorney announced that 23-year-old Amanda Robinson was indicted by the Oahu grand jury on Wednesday, May 12.

Robinson has been charged in connection to attempting to murder a family member at their home on Schofield Barracks, according to Honolulu Prosecuting Attorney Steve Alm.

Officials say Robinson is charged with one count of second-degree attempted murder.

According to court documents, Robinson allegedly “inflicted serious or substantial injury” on her family member on Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020.

A $500,000 bench warrant has been issued for Robinson’s arrest.

Second-degree attempted murder carries a mandatory penalty of life in prison with a possibility of parole.

Robinson is presumed innocent until she is proven guilty

