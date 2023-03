HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Fire Department responded to a rescue auto extrication incident on the Moanalua Freeway in the westbound direction on Monday, March 6.

According to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services, a 29-year-old woman was inside the car when she lost control and hit the median.

EMS administered advanced life support to the woman and she was then transferred to a trauma hospital in serious condition.