Woman in serious condition after Kaneohe house fire

KANEOHE, Honolulu (KHON2) — Honolulu fire officials are investigating the cause of a two-alarm house fire in Kaneohe that left a 48-year-old woman in serious condition on Wednesday, Jan. 13.

The Honolulu Fire Department (HFD) says, the blaze started shortly after 4:30 p.m. within a home located at 47-337 Waihee Rd.

HFD officials say, the 48-year-old woman managed to escape the building but suffered first- and second-degree burns to her face and arms. The burns are estimated to cover 13% of her body, according to officials. She was transported to Adventist Health Castle in serious condition.

The fire was under control by 4:44 p.m. and extinguished shortly after. It was contained to the kitchen and living room area, according to HFD.

Officials said, firefighters did not hear smoke alarms upon arriving at the scene.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.