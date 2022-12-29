HONOLULU (KHON2) — First responders reported to a scene on South Vineyard Boulevard near Punchbowl Street in Honolulu on Thursday, Dec. 29 around 4:58 a.m.

According to officials, a 51-year-old female pedestrian was crossing South Vineyard when she was hit by an unknown vehicle traveling eastbound on South Vineyard.

Reports said that the vehicle kept traveling eastbound on S. Vineyard and left the scene without stopping to render aid or provide information.

The woman was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

The Honolulu Police Department reported that the woman did not appear to be in a marked crosswalk at the time of the collision.

Any witnesses are asked to call the HPD Traffic Division, Vehicular Homicide Section at 808-723-3413.

The investigation is ongoing.