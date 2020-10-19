Woman in serious condition after car accident in North Shore

HALEIWA, Hawaii (KHON2) — Two people were taken to a hospital after a car crash in the North Shore area on Sunday night.

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services responded to a 911 call for the incident, which happened on Kamehameha Highway near Laniakea Beach.

When paramedics arrived on the scene, they treated a 47-year-old woman in serious condition and a 65-year-old man in stable condition. Both were transported to a nearby hospital.

Details surrounding the incident are limited, but it did temporarily cause delays in the area.

