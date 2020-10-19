Woman in serious condition after car accident in North Shore

Local News

by: KHON2 Web Staff

Posted: / Updated:

HALEIWA, Hawaii (KHON2) — Two people were taken to a hospital after a car crash in the North Shore area on Sunday night.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services responded to a 911 call for the incident, which happened on Kamehameha Highway near Laniakea Beach.

When paramedics arrived on the scene, they treated a 47-year-old woman in serious condition and a 65-year-old man in stable condition. Both were transported to a nearby hospital.

Details surrounding the incident are limited, but it did temporarily cause delays in the area.

Latest Stories on KHON2

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories