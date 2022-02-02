Woman in serious condition after being dragged by vehicle in Honolulu

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu EMS reported a woman in her 60s is in serious condition after being dragged by a vehicle.

The incident happened at around 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 2, at the intersection of South Beretania and Ke’eaumoku streets.

According to EMS, a vehicle dragged the woman about 10 yards before she fell on the ground. She was then taken to a hospital with possible head injuries.

It is currently unknown who was operating the vehicle.

