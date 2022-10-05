HONOLULU (KHON2) — Emergency Medical Services were dispatched to an alleged stabbing incident on Mohihi Street in Nanakuli.

The incident happened on Wednesday, Oct. 5 around 4:08 p.m.

EMS reported that a 26-year-old female is in serious condition and was transported to the trauma hospital after receiving serious injuries.

Only one patient was involved at the scene, according to EMS.