Woman in serious condition after a motorcycle crash in Kalihi

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A 24-year-old woman is recovering in a hospital after a crash on Saturday, November 30, around 2:30 p.m.

According to Emergency Medical Services, the woman was a passenger on a motorcycle that collided into a car. Officials said that she was not wearing a helmet.

This happened in the area of 1023 N. King Street.

Paramedics treated the woman and transported her to a trauma center in serious condition with injuries to her lower extremities.

According to EMS, the unknown aged male driver refused their services.

