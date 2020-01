HONOLULU (KHON2) — A woman who died after being shot near Whitmore Village over the weekend has been identified.

The medical examiner’s office identified her as 30-year-old Malia Soma-Valmoja of Wahiawa.

She was shot in a farm area owned by the state’s Agribusiness Development Corporation.

Police say she was on the phone with a friend saying she was in an argument with someone.

Police say they have not made an arrest in connection to the case.