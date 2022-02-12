Woman in fatal motorcycle accident on Likelike Highway identified

HONOLULU (KHON2) – The woman died in a motorcycle accident on Thursday, Feb. 10 on the Likellike Highway has been identified as 21-year-old Brenda Timmons.

The motorcycle accident happened around 10:30 p.m.

Police said a man was driving the motorcycle when he control of his bike while exiting out of the Wilson Tunnel on Likelike Highway, Kaneohe bound.

Timmons, who was his passenger, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police said speed appears to be a contributing factor to the accident but it is unknown if drugs or alcohol were contributing factors.

This is the sixth traffic fatality on Oahu this year, as compared to five at this same time in 2021.