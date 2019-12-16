Woman in fatal car accident near Turtle Bay Resort identified by medical examiner

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Medical Examiner has identified the woman who was killed in a car accident near Turtle Bay Resort on Saturday morning as Aldana Soren-Kondo, 69, of Laie.

The accident happened just after 9 a.m. on Kamehameha Highway.

A Chevrolet flatbed truck operated by a 20-year-old man was going southbound on Kamehameha Highway, when it veered into the opposite bound lane and collided head-on with a Nissan vehicle.

The operator of the truck and his 18-year-old male passenger was transported to an area hospital in serious condition.

Soren-Kondo was the lone occupant of the Nissan vehicle. She was transported to an area hospital in critical condition where she later died.

Police say speed and alcohol do not appear to be factors in this collision. It is unknown if drugs was a factor.

This is the 49th traffic fatality this year, compared to 60 during the same time last year.