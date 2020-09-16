Woman in critical condition following early-morning crash on Kaukonahua Road

WAHIAWA, Hawaii (KHON2) — A 27-year-old woman is in critical condition following an early morning crash on Kaukonahua Road.
According to EMS, the crash occurred around 5 a.m. on Wednesday.
EMS says they administered critical life-saving treatment to the woman who apparently suffered injuries in an motor vehicle collision.
Kaukonahua Road to Triangle block in both directions are now open.
