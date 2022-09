HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu Emergency Medical Services reported that a female was hospitalized after falling off of a waterfall.

On Thursday, Sept. 22 around 12:15 p.m. a 30-year-old woman fell off of a waterfall near Nuuanu Pali Drive, EMS officials said.

First responders treated the patient with advanced life support.

She was transported to the trauma hospital in critical condition.