Woman in critical condition after falling from truck near Salt Lake

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A woman was taken to the hospital in critical condition after Honolulu police say she suffered head injuries while holding onto a moving truck.

It happened at approximately 5:45 p.m. on Thursday on the intersection of Bougainville Drive and Radford Drive.

According to HPD, witnesses observed what appeared to be an argument between the woman and a 27-year-old man, who was driving a Nissan Frontier pickup truck at the time. The truck was on Bouganville Drive headed in the west direction when the woman apparently exited the vehicle and began pounding on the truck windows.

The man, who was still driving, appeared to go around other vehicles on the road in what police say was apparently an attempt to get away from the woman. That’s when the woman reportedly grabbed onto the truck. The truck made a left turn onto Radford Drive and the woman proceeded to fall and hit her head on the pavement.

Shortly after, the driver stopped the vehicle and ran to tend to the woman. First responders were called to the scene.

Speed, alcohol or drugs do not appear to be factors in this incident at this time. An investigation is ongoing.