Woman identified in fatal single-car crash in Waianae

A 28-year-old woman died in a single-vehicle collision on Tuesday, June 1, in Waianae.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The woman who died in Tuesday’s single-vehicle collision in Waianae has been identified as 28-year-old Destiny Alconcel.

The Ewa Beach resident was driving along Farrington Highway near the Waianae Treatment Plant when her sedan went off the roadway and collided with a curb.

Police said the vehicle continued forward and proceeded to collide with a guard rail, which resulted in her death. EMS reported that the incident happened at approximately 7:30 a.m.

Speed, alcohol or drugs do not appear to be contributing factors in the collision at this time. Police say distracted driving may have been a factor.

In a separate incident on June 1, two 24-year-old men sustained multiple injuries following an apparent head-on collision on Kunia and Plantation Roads at approximately 6 a.m.

Both men were taken to a nearby hospital in serious condition after being treated by EMS.

Police saw a wave of traffic fatalities over the Memorial Day weekend and are reminding drivers that speeding, impaired, and distracted driving could put you in a place much worse than jail.

