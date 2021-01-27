Woman hospitalized after single vehicle incident in Honolulu

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A 21-year-old woman is in serious condition following a single vehicle incident near Pacific Street and North Nimitz Highway in Honolulu on Wednesday, Jan. 27.

Emergency Medical Services (EMS) says, the incident occurred around 8:08 p.m. on Thursday.

First responders treated the injured woman for apparent traumatic injuries to her torso and lower extremities, EMS officials said.

EMS transported the 21-year-old patient to a local trauma hospital in serious condition.