HONOLULU (KHON2) — A 25-year-old woman was hospitalized with serious injuries on Saturday, June 12, after she leaped approximately 50 feet from a waterfall jump at Maunawili Falls, according to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services.

EMS says the incident occurred around 3:25 p.m. Saturday.

The 25-year-old woman was brought to an area hospital in serious condition, EMS officials said.

A man who was hiking at Maunawili Falls was hospitalized on Saturday, May 15, after falling about 30 feet.