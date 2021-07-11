Woman hospitalized after fire in Nanakuli

NANAKULI, Hawaii (KHON2) — A woman was injured in a house fire in Nanakuli.

It happened around 8:30 a.m. Sunday, July 11 on Kanahele Road.



When fire crews arrived the house had smoke and flames.

The five people who lived in the home got out safely.

EMS officials say the woman, 46, had burns on her face and arms. She was treated and taken to the hospital in serious condition. A 53-year-old man had burns to his hands. He was not taken to the hospital.

The cause of the fire is being investigated. The cost of the damage to the home is not available at this time.

The American Red Cross is helping the residents.