Woman hospitalized after falling on ʻEhukai Pillbox trail

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu firefighters assisted a 19-year-old hiker before Emergency Medical Services (EMS) brought her to the hospital in serious condition on Friday, April 9, after she sustained a fall on the ʻEhukai Pillbox trail.

According to EMS, the incident occurred around 5:17 p.m. Friday.

The 19-year-old was airlifted from the trail by fire personnel to Sunset Beach Elementary School where medical care was transferred to EMS.

Paramedics treated the hiker for apparent back and upper extremity injuries before transporting her to a trauma center.