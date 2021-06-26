Woman hospitalized after being dragged across rocks at China Walls

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A 25-year-old woman was hospitalized in serious condition after being dragged across the rocky shoreline at China Walls in east Oahu on Saturday, June 26.

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services (EMS) said the woman suffered multiple injuries around 1:30 p.m. Saturday as she was trying to get out of the ocean.

The woman sustained several lacerations and bruises to her head, arms and legs, EMS reported.

The 25-year-old got out of the water with help from good Samaritans, according to EMS.