Woman hospitalized after accident near University Avenue

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A 53-year-old woman was hospitalized on Thursday, Feb. 18, after apparently being struck by a vehicle near University Avenue, according to Emergency Medical Services (EMS).

Get Hawaii’s latest news sent to your inbox, click here to subscribe to News 2 You, a daily newsletter.

EMS officials said, the incident occurred around 8:06 p.m. near the intersection of South King Street and University Avenue.

The woman was administered life-saving treatment before being hospitalized in serious condition.