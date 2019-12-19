Woman hit vehicles, bicyclists with metal pole and tried to run over man 3 times

Lahaina Patrol officers were dispatched to the area of Honoapiilani Highway and Honokohau Valley Road in Honokohau on Dec. 19 at 10:12 a.m. to investigate a report of a car being used to damage another car. Investigators found that a 51-year-old female, identified as Michelle Howins, intentionally rammed her vehicle into another vehicle. It was also reported that she was hitting passing vehicles and bicyclists with a metal pole and that she was also lying across the roadway blocking traffic.

Investigators found that Howins intentionally struck the 35-year-old male victim’s vehicle while he was sitting in it. The male victim stepped out of his vehicle after which Howins attempted to run him over 3 different times. The male victim did not sustain any injuries.

Howins was arrested. The investigation is on-going.