HONOLULU (KHON) — A woman in Makakilo was held at gunpoint on Tuesday, August 23 around 3:30 a.m., Honolulu police reported.

The suspect, a 21-year-old man threatened a 22-year-old woman with a handgun and also punched and choked her, according to the Honolulu Police Department.

HPD said that the man ran away before they could get to the scene.

Then, on Friday, August 26 police found the suspect and placed him under arrest.

Police said that the 21-year-old also possessed a possible narcotic.