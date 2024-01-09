HONOLULU (KHON2) — A judge gave a 25-year-old woman the full sentence for causing a crash that killed a man in 2021.

“We are pleased the judge recognized the seriousness of the offense and gave Lopez the full 10-year sentence,” said Prosecuting Attorney Steve Alm.

Thirty-seven-year-old Ronald Garcia was killed and another person was injured during the collision on the H-1 freeway.

Lopez was charged with Negligent Homicide in the First Degree and Negligent Injury in the First Degree, which she pleaded No Contest to in September.

“There is evidence Lopez had been drinking and was looking at her phone when she crashed into a police car that had stopped to help another motorist.”

At Tuesdayʻs sentencing hearing, it was pointed out that Lopez was convicted of impaired driving after a crash in Texas. That incident happened seven months after the H-1 crash.