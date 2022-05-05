KONA, Hawaii (KHON2) — A woman from California died in a collision in Kona on Monday.

The Hawaii Island Police said a Toyota Tacoma was heading north on Palani Road around Noon, when it crossed into oncoming traffic and sideswiped a Honda Accord driven by a 76-year-old Kailua-Kona woman. The Tacoma then hit a Chrysler Pacific head-on.

The 37-year-old driver of the Honda, a Kailua-Kona man, was treated at the scene. The driver of the Tacoma and five passengers in the Pacific were transported to a hospital.

One of the passengers of the Pacific died on Wednesday.

She was identified as Heserlina Emata of Milpitas, California.

An autopsy has been ordered to determine the cause of her death.

This is the 13th traffic fatality this year, compared to eight this time last year on the Big Island.