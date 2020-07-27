Woman found with apparent stab wounds in Makiki

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A woman is hospitalized in an apparent stabbing, according to Honolulu Emergency Services on July 26.

Officials say that a 31-year-old woman was found with possible stab wounds to her body. When paramedics arrived on the scene, they treated her and took her to trauma center in critical condition.

This happened at 1717 Mott Smith, which is located in the Makiki area.

Details surrounding the case are limited and the circumstances are under police investigation.

