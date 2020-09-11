Woman found unconscious in apartment fire on Wilder Street

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Firefighters found an unconscious 72-year-old woman in an apartment fire on Thursday afternoon, Sept. 10.
The investigation happened on Wilder Street, which was temporarily closed in both directions between Pensacola and Piikoi.
Paramedics treated the woman and took her to a nearby hospital in critical condition.
