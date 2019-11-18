Woman found safe after being swept away during flash flood on Kauai

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A woman is safe after being swept out to sea during the flash flood early Sunday morning in Wainiha.

At approximately 12:40 a.m. on Sunday, firefighters and police were dispatched to Wainiha Bay to conduct a search for a Wainiha woman who had reportedly been swept out to sea.

Once on scene, responders learned that the 46-year-old woman and two other individuals were attempting to evacuate their home by boat along the Wainiha River when the boat flipped over in the rapid waters.

The two other occupants of the boat, a man and child, were able to get to safety, but the woman became distressed in the fast moving waters and was swept away.

Neighbors downstream heard the woman’s cries for help and called first responders.

After a short search, responders followed the woman’s cries and found she made her way to a shoreline located below a cliff.

Hanalei firefighters climbed down the cliff and assisted her out to awaiting AMR medics.

The woman sustained non-life threatening injuries to her head.

With assistance from State Department of Transportation officials, Engine 1 was able to transport the injured woman through the flooded and closed portion of Kuhio Highway in Hanalei.

Fire personnel met AMR medics on the Princeville side of the Hanalei Bridge, where they assessed her injuries and provided additional support while transporting her to Wilcox Hospital for further treatment.

The island of Kauai was under a Flash Flood Warning from 10 p.m. Saturday to 12:30 p.m. Sunday.

A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect through Monday afternoon.

A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding.

Residents and visitors should monitor the weather and be prepared to take action in the event that a Flash Flood Warning is issued.

For weather updates call the National Weather Service automated weather line at 245-6001, or visit the NWS website, www.weather.gov/hfo.