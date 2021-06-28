Woman found in critical condition after kayak capsizes offshore in Ewa Beach

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A 36-year-old woman is in critical condition after her kayak capsized offshore in Ewa Beach on Monday.

The Honolulu Fire Department (HFD) received the call from her husband at around 12:40 p.m. who said she went missing after their kayak capsized approximately 500 yards offshore between Oneʻula (Hau Bush) Beach and White Plains Beach. Their son was also in the kayak.

HFD crews and Ocean Safety lifeguards found the missing woman on a reef at around 1 p.m. She was brought to shore at White Plains Beach where firefighters initiated CPR and automated external defibrillator protocols.

The woman was then transferred to American Medical Response (AMR) at 1:50 p.m. for transport. Paramedics reported she was in critical condition.