Woman found guilty of Manslaughter for 2018 stabbing death of husband

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A woman who was arrested on charges of second degree murder for stabbing her husband in 2018 has been found guilty of Manslaughter.

An Oahu jury found Evelin Iturbide guilty of the stabbing death of her husband, Juan Iturbide who was a Sgt. in the United States Marine Corps. He was 24 at the time of his death.

The incident occurred at the Iturbide’s Moanalua home around 11:17 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 18, 2018.

According to court documents, Evelin Iturbide told police that she and her husband were drinking when Juan Iturbide “became aggressive and began choking her neck.”

Documents say Juan Iturbide eventually released her, and she ran to the kitchen.

“Evelin Iturbide then admitted that she grabbed a knife and said ‘I stabbed him,’” the document said.

Juan Iturbide’s father told KHON2 at the time that the couple had been together for three years and were parents to a 2-year-old daughter.

Juan was a native of Orange, Calif., and joined the Marine Corps on June 19, 2012.

Evelin’s sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 15, 2021.