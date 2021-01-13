25-year-old woman found dead in home on Schofield Barracks

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A 25-year-old woman, confirmed to be the spouse of a soldier at Schofield Barracks, was found dead in her home on post.
Military police say they discovered her body at approximately 8 a.m. on Wednesday while conducting a welfare
check that was requested by a concerned family member.
HPD says the circumstances of the scene revealed that foul play was involved.
Special Agents from the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command (CID) are leading the ongoing murder investigation.
No further details are available at this time.
