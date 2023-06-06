HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department is investigating an incident that happened in Kakaako earlier today. Bystanders detail the terrifying situation as they said a little boy was seen climbing over a high-rise balcony.

It was an hours-long investigation on Keawe Street with over a dozen police vehicles closing the road for a period of time. Near the scene, KHON2.com spoke with many witnesses who said they saw a little boy hanging on the side of a balcony at Keahou Place.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

Many bystanders saw the incident unfold and said they saw the boy climbing back and forth along the railing up above.

A witness took a video of the incident that showed residents of the high-rise looking up at what was going on.

Honolulu police said, a woman in another unit saw the child holding on to the railing and assisted the child to safety.

“One of the guys working we noticed the crowd and we were kind of like ‘what’s going on?’ So me and my crew we got out of the car and we looked at there was a little boy hanging on the balcony going back and forth,” said witness DJ Kapea.

“I just heard screaming — yelling,” Kapea further described. “I mostly heard people down here because a lot of people were concerned and yelling but from up there. I heard mainly screaming.”

According to HFD, at around 11:20 a.m. fire crews received a call for a fall at Keauhou Place.

Firefighters responded to the scene and found a woman who suffered from what they called a traumatic fall. HFD provided life support until EMS arrived.

EMS said the woman suffered multiple injuries and was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police said they responded to an attempted suicide where a 27-year-old woman fell from one of the units.

Now we spoke to the child’s father. He confirmed his 6-year-old son is okay and is grateful someone was there to help save his son.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

HPD stated the case remains under investigation.