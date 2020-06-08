Woman falls 15 feet, injures head at Chinaman’s Hat

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A woman in her twenties was rescued Sunday, June 7, during a hike on Chinaman’s Hat.

Honolulu EMS say that she fell 15 feet and injured her head.

The city’s newest rescue water craft took part in her rescue as lifeguards provided medical assistance to the woman.

The Honolulu Fire Department helped take the woman to shore where an ambulance was waiting.

