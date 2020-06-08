Woman falls 15 feet, injures head at Chinaman’s Hat

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A woman in her twenties was rescued Sunday, June 7, during a hike on Chinaman’s Hat.

Honolulu EMS say that she fell 15 feet and injured her head.

The city’s newest rescue water craft took part in her rescue as lifeguards provided medical assistance to the woman.

The Honolulu Fire Department helped take the woman to shore where an ambulance was waiting.

THE LATEST ON KHON2

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories