Woman escapes from Waimanalo building fire, investigators determine fire as accidental

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Firefighters extinguished a building fire on Huli Street on Dec. 25, just before 3 p.m. and the investigation has been concluded.

They responded to the scene with seven fire units staffed with 23 personnel and found a single-story, single-family home fully engulfed in fire.

Personnel established command, secured a water source and commenced with firefighting operations to suppress the flames and prevent further fire spread. The fire was brought under control at 3:12 p.m. and extinguished at 3:45 p.m.

It was reported that an adult female was alerted to the fire by an odor of smoke and escaped safely.

HFD Investigators have concluded their investigation and have determined that the fire was accidental.

It was determined that the fire was accidentally caused by arcing in an electrical outlet. Fire damages are estimated at $807,462 to the property and $35,000 to its contents.

The home did have working smoke alarms but it did not have fire sprinklers. The HFD will continue to advocate for fire sprinklers in buildings. It is the most effective way to protect your property and safeguard lives from a fire.