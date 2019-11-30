HONOLULU (KHON2) — A woman is in critical condition after she hit a telephone pole in Hauula on Saturday morning.
It happened just before 6 a.m. on Kamehameha Highway northbound.
A 54-year-old female was traveling at a high rate of speed on the Kamehameha highway Northbound.
She drove in a bend in the roadway.
She lost control of the car, and she a telephone pole.
She was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.
Police say speed appeared to be a factor in the accident but it is unknown if alcohol or drugs were involved.
Police are investigating.
- Boaters in distress rescued off Magic Island
- Woman drives into telephone pole on Kamehameha Highway in Hauula
- Saint Louis makes it four straight state titles with 45-6 rout of Kahuku
- Drew Buggs’ career-high 25 points lead Rainbow Warriors to win
- Windward showers and trade winds ramping up this weekend