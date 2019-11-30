Woman drives into telephone pole on Kamehameha Highway in Hauula

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A woman is in critical condition after she hit a telephone pole in Hauula on Saturday morning.

It happened just before 6 a.m. on Kamehameha Highway northbound.

A 54-year-old female was traveling at a high rate of speed on the Kamehameha highway Northbound.

She drove in a bend in the roadway.

She lost control of the car, and she a telephone pole.

She was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

Police say speed appeared to be a factor in the accident but it is unknown if alcohol or drugs were involved.

Police are investigating.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story