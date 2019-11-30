Woman drives into telephone pole on Kamehameha Highway in Hauula

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A woman is in critical condition after she hit a telephone pole in Hauula on Saturday morning.

It happened just before 6 a.m. on Kamehameha Highway northbound.

A 54-year-old female was traveling at a high rate of speed on the Kamehameha highway Northbound.

She drove in a bend in the roadway.

She lost control of the car, and she a telephone pole.

She was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

Police say speed appeared to be a factor in the accident but it is unknown if alcohol or drugs were involved.

Police are investigating.