HONOLULU (KHON2) — A woman and her dog were rescued Friday afternoon after a crash that could have ended their lives.

Maui Fire Department received a report of a vehicle that went off the road and over a cliff in Waihee Friday afternoon.

According to MFD, upon arrival they found the car hanging over a 200-foot drop off.

The rescuers sprung into action, using roped to get to the 71-year-old driver and her dog.

They were able to pull them up to safety and nobody was hurt.

Kahekili Highway was closed to allow personnel to work safely from the roadway, but reopened after the rescue.

