HONOLULU (KHON2) — Firefighters battled an early morning fire in Kalaeloa that left a 47-year-old woman displaced.

On Wednesday, March 22 around 2:27 a.m., crews received a call regarding a building fire.

Firefighters arrived around 2:36 a.m. to find light smoke coming out of a small, single-story structure.

The 47-year-old woman was able to exit the burning structure on her own.

The Honolulu Fire Department searched for more occupants and confirmed that the woman was the only occupant.

According to HFD, the fire was under control and extinguished around 2:43 a.m.

The American Red Cross was requested to provide support and assistance to the displaced woman.

A fire investigator is working to determine the cause of the fire and damage estimates.