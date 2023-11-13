HONOLULU (KHON2) — A female pedestrian was walking westbound on School Street, crossing Alaneo Street in a crosswalk when she was hit by a motorist traveling eastbound and making a left turn onto Alaneo Monday morning around 7.

The woman was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The male motorist was not injured and remained at the scene.

Police reported just after 1 p.m. that the woman had died from her injuries.

An investigation is ongoing.