Woman dies following January car collision on Moanalua Freeway

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A 70-year-old woman has died following a tragic motor vehicle collision on Moanalua Freeway.

The accident, which happened just 1 week prior, did not result in critical injuries. HPD says the 80-year-old female driver had no injuries and her 70-year-old passenger was deemed to be in “fair condition” following an evaluation at an area hospital.

According to police, the 80-year-old woman’s 2016 Honda sedan swerved and collided into a guardrail that separated the Moanalua Freeway and the Middle Street off ramp.

The reason for the collision remains unknown, but roads were wet at the time from prior rain. Police say time, speed, alcohol or drugs did not appear to be factors in the collision.

HPD’s Traffic Division says they were notified on Feb. 1 that the woman had succumbed to her injuries that day.

This is the sixth traffic fatality in Hawaii for the year 2021.