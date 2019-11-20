Woman dies after two car crash in Kona

HONOLULU (KHON2) — On the Big Island, a two car crash in Kona left a 28-year-old woman dead.

Police say the woman who has been identified as Shelby Hookahi was driving a Kia on Highway 11 when she crossed the double solid yellow lines and crashed head-on into a black Lexus heading in the opposite direction.

Hookahi was taken to the hospital where she died.

There was also a 3-year-old child in the back of the Kia. She was taken to the hospital for treatment and released.

The driver of the Lexus, a 65-year-old woman, was flown to Oahu in critical condition.

Police believe speed and drugs to be factors in this crash.