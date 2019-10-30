Woman dies after getting in trouble in waters off Maui’s Black Rock Beach

HONOLULU (KHON2) — On Maui, a 39-year-old Oahu woman is dead after getting into trouble in waters off Black Rock Beach on Saturday.

Officials say, rescuers arrived to find bystanders performing CPR on the woman.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials say she was snorkeling at the time.

