Woman dies after being swept out to sea at Waioka Pond on Maui

HANA, Hawaii (KHON2) — A 26-year-old California woman is dead after being swept into the ocean due to a flash flood that pushed through the Waioka Pond in Maui on Thursday, Feb. 18.

Maui Fire Department (MFD) officials said, crews responded around 9:56 a.m. to reports of several swimmers who had been swept out into the ocean from the flash flood. Two individuals were able to climb to safety and a third was swept out but swam back to shore, according to MFD.

The fourth person — the 26-year-old victim — went missing and was last seen clinging to rocks as the water pushed through. Fire officials said, land and air units extensively searched the area with the help of local residents.

The victim was found unresponsive around 1:30 p.m. along the rocky shoreline, according to MFD. Air 1 transported the 26-year-old to awaiting medical officials where she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Ocean and weather conditions were reported to be stormy during the response.