Woman dials 911, orders pizza to save her mother

HONOLULU (KHON2) — This story might have you ask yourself: “What would I do?”

It all started with a call to 911 about ordering a pizza.

Dispatcher: “Oregon 911.”

Caller: “I would like to order a pizza at…”

Dispatcher: “You called 911 to order a pizza?”

Caller: “Uh, yeah, apartment…”

Dispatcher: “This is the wrong number to call for a pizza.”

Caller: “No, no, no. You’re not understanding me.”

Dispatcher: “I’m getting you now.”

Dispatcher: “Is the other guy still there?”

Caller: “Yep. I need a large pizza.”

Dispatcher: “All right. How about medical. You need medical?”

Caller: “No. With pepperoni.”

That was Oregon 911 dispatcher Tim Teneyck speaking with a caller who we now know wasn’t really interested in ordering a pizza.

She needed help for her mother, but couldn’t say anything. It turned out to be a domestic violence call.

The dispatcher says his intuition kicked in and told him something wasn’t right.