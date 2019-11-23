Woman dials 911, orders pizza to save her mother

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON2) — This story might have you ask yourself: “What would I do?”

It all started with a call to 911 about ordering a pizza.

Dispatcher: “Oregon 911.”

Caller: “I would like to order a pizza at…”

Dispatcher: “You called 911 to order a pizza?”

Caller: “Uh, yeah, apartment…”

Dispatcher: “This is the wrong number to call for a pizza.”

Caller: “No, no, no. You’re not understanding me.”

Dispatcher: “I’m getting you now.”

Dispatcher: “Is the other guy still there?”

Caller: “Yep. I need a large pizza.”

Dispatcher: “All right. How about medical. You need medical?”

Caller: “No. With pepperoni.”

That was Oregon 911 dispatcher Tim Teneyck speaking with a caller who we now know wasn’t really interested in ordering a pizza.

She needed help for her mother, but couldn’t say anything. It turned out to be a domestic violence call.

The dispatcher says his intuition kicked in and told him something wasn’t right.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story