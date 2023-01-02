KAILUA, Hawaii (KHON2) — Honolulu Police Department, Traffic Division, Vehicular Homicide Section reported a new vehicle collision, this time killing a woman.

According to HPD, at around 5:57 a.m. an 85-year-old motorist was traveling eastbound on Keolu Drive in Kailua.

He collided with an adult woman in her 60s who was crossing the roadway.

EMS transported the unknown woman to a local area hospital where she succumbed to her injuries.

The male driver did not sustain injuries but did remain at the scene to provide help.