Woman critically injured after being hit by her own vehicle in parking lot

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A 64-year-old woman is in critical condition following a motor vehicle collision that occurred in a parking lot.

The incident happened on Thursday, Oct. 21, at approximately 1:37 p.m. in the First Hawaiian Bank parking lot on S. Beretania St.

According to police, the woman was reversing out of a marked parking stall when she collided into a vehicle entering the lot. While the woman exited her vehicle to address the collision, her vehicle began to roll backwards, knocking her to the pavement. She was taken to hospital in critical condition.

Police said speed, drugs and alcohol do not appear to be contributing factors of this collision at this time, however, the investigation is ongoing.