NANAKULI, Hawaii (KHON2) — A woman and child are dead after a vehicle crashed into their parked car in Nanakuli.

It happened just after 10:45 p.m. Saturday, Feb 26 on Haleakala Avenue and Mokiawe Street.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

Police said a 27-year-old man was driving north east on Haleakala Avenue at a high rate of speed when he lost control and crashed into a parked car.

A woman and a child were in the parked car. Paramedics pronounced a 38-year-old woman and a 7-year-old girl dead on the scene.

A pedestrian in the area was injured. EMS crews treated a 17-year-old woman and took her to the hospital in serious condition.

The man driving was arrested for two counts of negligent homicide in the first degree and operating a vehicle under the influence of an intoxicant.

Police said speed and alcohol appear to be a contributing factors. It is unknown if drugs are involved.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

This is the 10th and 11th traffic fatality on Oahu this year, as compared to seven at this same time in 2021