Alleged argument over cell phone turns deadly after woman is run over and dragged, suspect charged with manslaughter

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu police charged Tina Marie Amado, 53, with manslaughter for allegedly causing the death of a Wahiawa woman.

According to HPD, the incident happened around 10 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 19.

Court documents say a 58-year-old woman and a 44-year-old man were arguing with the suspect over a cell phone that Amado allegedly did not return to the female victim. The argument turned physical when Amado allegedly punched the victim while the two were seated in Amado’s vehicle.

The female victim exited the vehicle and attempted to block it, saying that the police were coming and Amado was not leaving.

According to witness statements, Amado turned the car on and accelerated toward the victim, knocking her onto the hood of the vehicle before her body fell to the roadway, where she was run over and dragged as Amado left the scene.

The victim’s male acquaintance was also hit by Amado’s vehicle and sustained abrasions across his body. He refused treatment.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Amado was arrested in the Haleiwa area on Nov. 21.

Her bail was initially set at $500,000 but a reduction in bail was granted in the amount of $50,000. Her preliminary hearing is set for Friday.